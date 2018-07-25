Jamaica Port Authority

Early Bird Registration Now Open for 2018 Asia Cruise Forum JEJU

Opening Ceremony in Jeju in 2017

Early bird registration for the 2018 Asia Cruise Forum JEJU is now open as the event aims to promote cooperation among international and domestic stakeholders toward sustainable growth of the Asian cruise industry, according to a statement.

The forum will be held in Jeju Shinhwa World from August 28 to 31.

Speakers include executives from Costa, Princess, Norwegian, Genting, NYK, Mitsui, Royal Caribbean and others. 

In addition, the event will be attended by Anthony Lau, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, and around forty experts from international and domestic associated organizations and cruise markets.

To encourage the participation of members of the Jeju tourism industry and promote local products, special booths will be open at this year’s event to enable the cruise industry to get closer with the local community, the organizers announced. An increased focus will also be placed on business meetings and exhibition booths. 

Early bird registration is now available via the official website at www.asiacruiseforum.com.

