Jamaica Port Authority

Carnival Australia Marks Grinchmas Eve

Grinch Visits the Carnival Spirit

Carnival Cruise Line Australia today marked the official eve of the mid-winter season (July 24), Grinchmas Eve, with a spectacle across Sydney Harbour.

The Grinch dramatically winched himself from a helicopter above Sydney Harbour, in an attempt to steal the Christmas fun from Carnival Spirit, according to a statement.

Grinch Visits the Carnival Spirit

After his fearless drop from the helicopter, Carnival cruisers then caught sight of The Grinch this morning causing chaos onboard the ship; pinching the Captain’s hat, hiding the turkey and stealing lollipops from the Cherry on Top sweet shop.

Today’s visit was an unexpected secret mission, but The Grinch will return for surprise appearances throughout Carnival’s Christmas cruises.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Compass Speakers
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide