Carnival Australia Marks Grinchmas Eve

Carnival Cruise Line Australia today marked the official eve of the mid-winter season (July 24), Grinchmas Eve, with a spectacle across Sydney Harbour.

The Grinch dramatically winched himself from a helicopter above Sydney Harbour, in an attempt to steal the Christmas fun from Carnival Spirit, according to a statement.

After his fearless drop from the helicopter, Carnival cruisers then caught sight of The Grinch this morning causing chaos onboard the ship; pinching the Captain’s hat, hiding the turkey and stealing lollipops from the Cherry on Top sweet shop.

Today’s visit was an unexpected secret mission, but The Grinch will return for surprise appearances throughout Carnival’s Christmas cruises.