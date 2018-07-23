Celebrity Cuts First Steel for the Apex at Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Celebrity Cruises cut the first steel on it next new ship, the Celebrity Apex, at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard today. The Celebrity Apex is the second ship in Celebrity’s Edge series to be introduced following the Celebrity Edge this fall.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises, who attended the ceremony accompanied by her leadership team, said: “The success and momentum for Celebrity Edge has been incredible, and with Celebrity Apex we will yet again show how we are taking our brand to the next level. We are offering our guests the best way to experience the world in modern luxury style.”

Laurent Castaing, general manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, said: “We are proud to celebrate the launch of another Edge class ship with Celebrity. The brand is known for many industry firsts so it’s fitting that Celebrity Apex is the first to participate in a steel cutting ceremony under our new name Chantiers de l’Atlantique (previously STX France), another milestone of the great partnership we have built together.”

The Celebrity Apex is expected to make her debut in spring 2020, with the third and fourth Edge series ships arriving in Fall 2021 and Fall 2022, respectively.