Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

FarSounder Sonars For New Expedition Ships

FarSounder has announced an order for four FarSounder-1000 Forward Looking Sonars from Wärtsilä Valmarine, a global supplier of ship navigation systems. The systems will be installed in new expedition cruise ships.

The company said that these polar-class cruise ships will have the advantage of having real-time 3D data that updates at every ping on their bridge. Along with the data, this sonar system is described as having no moving parts and retrieving images from over 1000 meters away. FarSounder said that this will broaden the vessel’s exploration capabilities by allowing for safe navigation in waters otherwise thought of as impassable.

FarSounder is a U.S. based high technology marine electronics manufacturer specializing in underwater acoustics.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Working at Sea Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Compass Speakers