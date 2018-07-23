FarSounder Sonars For New Expedition Ships

FarSounder has announced an order for four FarSounder-1000 Forward Looking Sonars from Wärtsilä Valmarine, a global supplier of ship navigation systems. The systems will be installed in new expedition cruise ships.

The company said that these polar-class cruise ships will have the advantage of having real-time 3D data that updates at every ping on their bridge. Along with the data, this sonar system is described as having no moving parts and retrieving images from over 1000 meters away. FarSounder said that this will broaden the vessel’s exploration capabilities by allowing for safe navigation in waters otherwise thought of as impassable.

FarSounder is a U.S. based high technology marine electronics manufacturer specializing in underwater acoustics.