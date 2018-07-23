Wartsila to Provide Maintenance for Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has assigned Wärtsilä the responsibility of the maintenance of Virgin Voyages’ three cruise ships, according to a press release.

Wärtsilä will ensure that vessels are powered and operated reliably, efficiently and sustainably, the company said,

The comprehensive ten-year Optimized Maintenance Agreement, signed on April 30 2018, gives extensive responsibility of maintenance to Wärtsilä.

Wärtsilä’s Dynamic Maintenance Planning allows maintenance operations to be carried out based on remotely monitored and analysed real-time performance data. This makes it possible to extend service intervals when the equipment does not yet require maintenance. Overhauls can be scheduled to fit the operations of the vessel. Availability is thereby increased and unnecessary downtime minimised. The joint risk and reward scheme allows unique opportunities for both parties, a statement said.

The extensive agreement includes Remote Operational Support Services, Specific Fuel Oil Consumption (SFOC) meters and calibration, spare parts and technical advisory services for the engines. In addition, Virgin Voyages will receive comprehensive technical support and personnel training.

The three vessels forming the Virgin Voyages cruise fleet will begin operations in 2020, 2021 and 2022. All three will be equipped with technologically advanced Wärtsilä46F engines, Wärtsilä’s Hybrid Scrubber System and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems for exhaust gas cleaning, as well as Wärtsilä’s Nacos Platinum navigation solution.

“At Virgin Voyages we’re seeking to redefine how a holiday at sea looks and feels. Building a new approach to sea travel is a massive undertaking, and our unique agreement with Wärtsilä will help us ensure that our ships are operating efficiently and sustainably. Wärtsilä’s outstanding reputation for a commitment to high-quality service and our shared values for environmental consciousness made them the ideal fit for a maintenance partner,” said Stuart Hawkins, Senior Vice President of Marine & Technical Operations for Virgin Voyages.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with Virgin Voyages. Our environmentally sound solutions and forward-looking, modern technologies will help to ensure the perfect cruise experience for Virgin Voyages’ customers. I am certain that our journey with Virgin Voyages will be mutually rewarding,” added Sean Carey, Services Unit Director USA, Wärtsilä.

Photo: Tom McAlpin CEO & President, Sir Richard Branson Founder Virgin, Stuart Hawkins SVP Marine & Technical at the rollout of the new name and logo for Virgin Voyages.