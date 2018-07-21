AIDAnova Offering New Entertainment Experiences for German Market

AIDA Cruises is promising that the new AIDAnova will offer “different and innovative entertainment experiences for all tastes every day in a total of 13 venues.” The company said there will be a number of new entertainment formats exclusive to the ship.

AIDA said that five new shows will premier in the Theatrium, which continues to be the brand’s signature entertainment venue. In the evening – it's showtime on the 360-degree stage, featuring technical highlights such as the 11 LED walls, seven different laser shows and the LED Tube inclusive of an "artists' elevator."

A new venue is Studio X, the ship’s TV studio. Guests can observe live how AIDA TV shows are produced.

Another venue is The Mystery Room, where players go on a treasure hunt. In the Rock Box, guests will get "an earful" of music, according to AIDA, either with a mix of favorites from the jukebox, or unplugged and live. Guests can also enjoy dinner in the Time Machine Restaurant – described as the realm of Professor Tempus. He will take them on a voyage through time to distant worlds.

The Four Elements venue is a highlight for the whole family featuring a rope course, waters slide and next door, a Caribbean-like beach that doubles as a night spot with live music and dancing.

In addition is nightly entertainment at The Cube dance club and at the Casino.