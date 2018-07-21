Virgin Voyages: ‘Prescribing Vitamin Sea Experiences’

Virgin Voyages has revealed public spaces aboard its first ship, as well as programming details about its approach to the well-being for sailors (passengers), which the brand refers to as ‘Vitamin Sea.’

The company stated that as part of the “Epic Sea Change for All” brand purpose, it has committed to delivering transformational and rejuvenating experiences for its sailors. A wide variety of group fitness classes onboard are all provided complimentary within the voyage fare.

The ship has been designed with outdoor and outward looking spaces. The Crow’s Nest with its 360-degree view is a secluded sundeck for sunrise and sunset yoga. Adjacent to this area of Zen is the signature Virgin red running track called The Runway that is described to form a halo-like vision over the ship.

The Crow’s Nest and The Runway link to The Athletic Club, which will feature an outdoor training zone, including a boxing ring, strength and gymnastics equipment like a New York sports clubs of the 1920’s, oversized gaming for outdoor adult play, cabanas for relaxation, and a sporty bar for socializing post-workout.

The B-Complex features fitness experiences with strength, spin, yoga and cardio in its Build, Burn, Bike and Balance rooms, all with ocean views.

The area will also feature a so-called Well-being Pool, and fresh cold-pressed juices, served at the Gym and Tonic bar. MyBeast, with fitness equipment, will add a Venice Beach-like atmosphere, according to Virgin, never short on colorful descriptions and adjectives.

According to Virgin: “On deck 5, well-being will take center stage at Redemption, the ship’s spa. Inspired by an underwater cave, Redemption will serve as a mermaid and merman hideaway complete with hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, cold plunge pools, quartz beds, and rejuvenating spa treatments. By night, sailors can complete their well-being journey by attending one of the voyage’s evening spa parties where a DJ will transform the spa’s thermal suite into a mermaid hideaway extravaganza.”

In addition, the Scarlet Lady will offer an array of personal treatments in different spaces across the ship to transform sailors. This includes a standalone blow dry bar called the Dry Dock salon, the Stubble & Groom barbershop with a male pedicure spa overlooking a porthole ocean view and to polish it off the mani-pedi spa.