Celestyal Names BDM For Western U.S. and Western Canada

Josh HeppCelestyal Cruises has announced the appointment of Josh Hepp as business development manager, Western USA and Western Canada. Based in Denver, Hepp will be responsible for growing Celestyal’s footprint in the West through existing as well as new trade channels. He reports to Gordon Dirker, vice president, business development.

Prior to joining Celestyal, Hepp served as national sales manager at Contiki Holidays, where he started as a regional sales manager in 2013. As national sales manager, he managed seven regional sales executives across the U.S. and Mexico. He created and maintained strategic partnerships throughout the region to build brand recognition and increase sales, particularly within the Millennial demographic.

Before joining Contiki, Hepp spent over a year as a travel expert with STA Travel. He earned a sales certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and his Bachelor’s in Mass Communications – Public Relations at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he minored in Global Studies.

