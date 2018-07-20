Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Bahamas Paradise Partners with Travtech and Cruise.Com

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (BPCL) has partnered with TravTech’s integrated booking application Cruisebase. Opening the gateway for BPCL vacations to be available through online travel agencies (OTA), the cruise line said that Cruise.com is the first OTA to offer seamless booking for the line with the Cruisebase software addition. Cruisebase travel agent users and their consumers can access inventory for both the Grand Celebration and Grand Classica directly online.

BPCL stated further that the integration allows it to connect with large intermediary partners and hundreds of thousands of their consumers.

“The popularity of our two-night cruises continues to grow with a wider customer base of many first-time cruisers as well as seasoned travelers seeking a quick escape,” commented Oneil Khosa, CEO of BPCL. “Partnering with TravTech’s leading technology and Cruise.com, one of the top online cruise sellers, broadens our distribution strategy providing greater access to our offering of a two-night cruise and cruise and resort stay.”

TravTech, developer of web-based travel applications with its flagship application suite CruiseBase, is the primary technology supplier of Cruise.com.

Cruise.com, a subsidiary of Omega Travel, Inc. based in Dania Beach, Fla. is one of the leading online cruise sellers.

The Grand Classica and Grand Celebration offer daily departures from the Port of Palm Beach. Guests looking to experience Grand Bahama Island longer can combine a beach resort stay with their cruise, selecting from four beach properties.

 

