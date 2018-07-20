Fincantieri and Virgin Voyages celebrated the steel cutting today for the second of three Virgin ships being built at the Sestri Ponente (Genoa) Shipyard.

During the event, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages President and CEO Tom McAlpin, welcomed by Giampiero Massolo and Giuseppe Bono, Chairman and CEO of Fincantieri, also revealed the name of the first ship currently under construction at the yard: Scarlet Lady, inspired by the name of one of the first aircrafts to fly for the sister company Virgin Atlantic.

According to a prepared Virgin statement: “Scarlet is the embodiment of everything this ship represents, As our figurehead, she takes on a role historically dedicated to goddesses, important women in society, and even mermaid figures.

“Though beautiful and mysterious in vision, she represents a woman of power - the leader not only on our first voyage, but also in our efforts to encourage front-facing female leaders throughout our company with our Virgin Voyages Scarlet Squad Program.”

Virgin’s second ship, as its sister ships, will be about 110,000 tons, be 278 meters long and 38 wide, with delivery scheduled in 2021, while the Scarlet Lady will set sail in 2020 and the third in 2022. They will feature over 1,400 guest cabins that can accommodate more than 2,700 passenger,s plus 1,150 crew members.