Marella Explorer Inaugural Call to Gibraltar

Marella Cruises newest ship, the Marella Explorer, made her inaugural call to Gibraltar on July 18. The former Mein Schiff 1, the ex-Celebrity Galaxy, recently underwent a multi-million dollar makeover moving from TUI to sister company Marella this spring.

Homeporting in Palma de Mallorca, the Explorer will sail in the Western Mediterranean during summer before moving to the Caribbean for the winter season, and to Northern Europe next summer.

The 1996-built, 77,700-ton ship has a capacity for 1,924 passengers and 909 crew, making it the line’s largest vessel in its six ship fleet.

An informal plaque exchange ceremony took place on board with the ship’s captain. Representatives from the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Gibraltar Port Authority and local shipping agents attended.

 

 

