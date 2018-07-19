CLIA Announces President and CEO Transition

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced that Cindy D’Aoust, president and CEO, will be stepping down at the end of the year to focus on family priorities.

D’Aoust will remain in her role until a successor is identified and will help oversee the transition of a new leader. CLIA’s Global Executive Committee is developing a transition plan that will include a search for a new president and CEO.

“CLIA has been fortunate to have Cindy at the helm for the last two years but we respect her decision to focus on her family and wish her all the best,” said Arnold Donald, global chair, CLIA and President and CEO, Carnival Corporation & plc.

CLIA has retained the services of executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to lead the search for a new president and CEO.

D’Aoust was named to her position after Thomas Ostebo, who stepped down in 2015, citing personal reasons, shortly after being named president and CEO. Ostebo succeeded Christine Duffy, who is now president of Carnival Cruise Line. Duffy served as president and CEO at CLIA for four years. She succeeded Terry Dale (2003-2012), who in turn took over from Jim Godsman (1992-2003).