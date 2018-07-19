Lindblad Exercises Option on Second Polar Expedition Vessel

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the building of a second new polar expedition ship. This state-of-the-art vessel, which is anticipated to be delivered in 2021, will be the next phase of Lindblad's fleet expansion following the launch of the National Geographic Quest in July 2017; the addition of the National Geographic Venture in December 2018, and the delivery of the National Geographic Endurance in the first quarter of 2020.

This will be the fourth polar vessel in the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic fleet, joining the National Geographic Explorer and the National Geographic Orion, currently in operation, and the National Geographic Endurance. The new vessel will be designed as the ultimate expedition platform with a focus on immersing guests.

Lindblad contracted the Norwegian yard Ulstein to build the Endurance, and the agreement included options for up to two more identical vessels, with the first, now being exercised, to be delivered no later than 12 months after the first vessel, and the second no later than 12 months after the first option.