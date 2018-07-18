Jamaica Port Authority

LA Renews Electric Service Agreement for Shorepower

The Port of Los Angeles has renewed its agreement with the LA Department of Water & Power, which will supply the port’s shore power facilities for another three-year period.

Two cruise ships will continue to be able to plug in at Berths 91 and 93 simultaneously, according to a spokesperson for the port, who said LA has been providing shorepower for cruise ships since 2011.

Cruise ships that plug in include Princess Cruises’ Coral, Emerald, Island, Ruby and Star Princess, as well as the Norwegian Jewel and Star.

Container and refrigerated cargo vessels are also able to plug in at the LA port.

The port has invested millions of dollars preparing terminals for the shore side power regulations and as of this year has 75 shorepower installations – said to be more than any other port in the world.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Working at Sea Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide