Holland America’s Westerdam Sets Sail for Asian 2018-2019 Season

Holland America Line has announced that the Westerdam will embark on her 2018 -19 season in Asia from September through April 2019. Departing from Yokohama, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore, the 1,916-passenger ship will be making port calls in China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam on cruises ranging from 10 to 31 days.

The cruise line said that late departures and nine overnight ports will allow extra time for exploration, while Hong Kong and Singapore departures offer passengers opportunities to participate in Holland America’s Signature Experience pre-cruise tours.

“As travelers seek more meaningful and experiential vacations, our Asia itineraries remain in high demand for their depth of cultural exploration and once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America president. “For many, a cruise to the Far East is long-awaited and highly anticipated.”

The Westerdam kicks off the season with a 14-day North Pacific crossing from Vancouver to Yokohama.

In addition, the Amsterdam will sail an 82-day circumnavigation of the Pacific, departing Sept. 30, 2018, calling at some 33 ports, with six overnights. Segments are available from 23 to 62 days.

Throughout the voyages, Holland America said it is offering its Exploration Central (EXC) programming, promising to bring local traditions, cultural experiences and culinary tastes aboard.