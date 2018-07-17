Celebrity To Revitalize Fleet With “Revolution”

Celebrity Cruises has announced “The Celebrity Revolution,” which it said is a more than $500-million reimagining of the fleet in partnership with more than 500 architects, designers, and engineers designed to bring the rest of the brand’s fleet to the Edge-class level.

“We launched The Celebrity Revolution to do one thing – transform the way our guests experience the world. It began with the introduction of the Celebrity Edge, and continued with the Celebrity Flora,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises, in a prepared statement.

This means that Celebrity will introduce upgrades throughout its fleet, including new suites with the help of designer Kelly Hoppen.

“This was a new and exciting challenge to recreate something stylish and luxurious yet totally different from the accommodations that I have designed for the Celebrity Edge,” said Hoppen. “I wanted to invoke a feeling of timeless luxury that welcomed guests into their own haven. Your bedroom is where you sleep and where you wake, two of the most important times of day, especially when you are on vacation.”

With the Celebrity Edge, the brand introduced an exclusive new sanctuary for all Suite Class guests called The Retreat. And now, Celebrity is bringing this concept fleet-wide. Every ship will offer The Retreat Sundeck and The Retreat Lounge, both designed by Hoppen.

When redesigning the accommodations, Celebrity collaborated with the hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) to transform staterooms into “statements of modern luxury,” according to a company statement. “Every detail of our staterooms has been elevated, every comfort refined,” said Brian Abel, senior vice president, hotel operations.

All staterooms will feature a new design, described as rivaling the world’s best boutique hotels. They will also be fitted with Celebrity’s eXhale bedding featuring cashmere mattresses, RFID locks, Xcelerate and Bluetooth capabilities.

The culinary side is also being addressed. The Qsine (restaurant) will be added across the fleet and completely renovated, now offering the brand’s virtual Le Petit Chef experience, created by Skullmapping and presented by TableMation exclusively for Celebrity. Oceanview Café will be redesigned with an open, airy, marketplace-inspired design, while the main restaurants will undergo a redesign, with new textures and new finishes added throughout.

Other Celebrity Revolution features include: Expansion of the new SEA Thermal Suite; new shopping experiences with name brands and designer products; elevated bars and lounges, including the newly reimagined Passport Bar and an expansion of Celebrity’s Gastrobar concept, serving more than 40 craft beers, cocktails, and comfort food; and more upgrades to public venues all throughout each ship, including The Hideaway, Team Earth, The Library, and more.

The first revitalization will take place in 2019, beginning with the Celebrity Millennium, and will continue across the fleet through 2023.

Photo: Staterooms aboard the new Celebrity Edge have inspired a redesign throughout the fleet.