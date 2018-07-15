Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Latest Cruise Jobs: July 15

Job Listings

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Featured Jobs:

MSC Cruises: Yacht Club Director

Would you love to travel the high seas aboard one of Disney Cruise Line’s luxury vessels, mentor young talent and advance your career as a chef, all while enjoying officer’s privileges? As Chef de Cuisine, you will showcase your gastronomic creativity, knowledge and prowess by leading up to twenty four cooks in a dynamic, tightly-run kitchen.

Click Here to Learn More and Apply

MSC Cruises: First Engineer

The First Engineer is in charge of engine watch-keeping. He/she is responsible for the daily maintenance and operations of the engineering and technical aspects of the vessel as directed by the Chief Engineer and Staff Engineer.

Click Here to Learn More and Apply

MSC Cruises: Bar Manager 

Leading a multicultural team, the Bar Manager is responsible for the shipboard beverage operations for all bars/lounges, outlets and crew bar areas and manages the financial aspects of bar operations in order to ensure compliance with standards and procedures and optimum guest satisfaction.

Click Here to Learn More and Apply

Latest Key Jobs:

Employer Job Title Location
Disney Cruise Line Chef De Cuisine Shipboard
Disney Cruise Line IT Technical Analyst Shipboard
Disney Cruise Line Assistant HR Manager Shipboard
Carnival Cruise Vacation Sales Representative Miami
Royal Caribbean Data Center Environmental Engineer Miami
Royal Caribbean Director of Data Analytics (Human Resources) Miami
Royal Caribbean Revenue Manager Miami
Princess Cruises Supervisor, Travel Services California
Holland America Line     Mechanic (year-round) Seattle
Holland America Line   Manager, IT Newbuild Technology Seattle
Holland America Line   HR Data Steward Seattle
Carnival UK Senior Manager Demand & Assurance UK
Carnival UK Senior Solutions Analyst UK
Carnival UK Category Manager - Hotel Product Procurement UK

More cruise line jobs are available here.

