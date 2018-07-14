Holland America Promises to Capture Spirit of Aloha

Holland America Line is deploying two ships on cruises to Hawaii this coming fall through spring 2019.

The Amsterdam and the Eurodam will sail a total of nine cruises ranging from 16 to 20 days, departing from Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Most of the itineraries feature an overnight call in Honolulu, where Holland America said guests will have extra time to visit Pearl Harbor, Waikiki Beach, the Diamond Head State Monument and spend the evening enjoying traditional Hawaiian food and entertainment at an authentic luau. The cruises also call at Hilo, Nawiliwili and Lahaina, with most adding a call at Kona.

"Hawaii is synonymous with paradise — from the stunning scenery to the laid-back, friendly culture — and these islands beckon cruisers to come explore, relax and become enchanted with their idyllic ambiance," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America, in a prepared statement. "We are committed to providing guests with an immersive and memorable vacation, so our Hawaii itineraries are further enriched with unique onboard offerings that bring Hawaiian cultural activities and cuisine on board throughout the voyage."

Guests who wish to dive deeper into the South Pacific can select the Eurodam’s 28-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas voyage March 9, 2019. Sailing roundtrip from San Diego, the ship will call at six ports in French Polynesia – including overnights in both Bora Bora and Papeete – as well as two ports in Hawaii and a call at Fanning Island. Cruisers can further their exploration of the region on the Amsterdam’s 51-day Tales of the South Pacific voyage Oct. 28, 2019. Sailing roundtrip San Diego, the ship will visit Hawaii, Tahiti, as well as calls in America Samoa, the Cook Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu and Tonga.

Cruise fares for the 16-, 17- and 18-day Hawaii cruises begin at $1,999; fares for the 20-day Hawaii cruise begin at $2,399; and fares for the 28-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas Voyage begin at $5,179. Cruise fares for the 51-day Tales of the South Pacific voyage begin at $6,899. All rates are per person, double occupancy.

Throughout the voyages, Explorations Central programming promises to bring Hawaii's local traditions, culinary tastes and cultural experiences to life onboard. Guided by locals, guests can immerse themselves in Polynesian culture through lei making, ukulele lessons, hula dancing classes and Hawaiian language classes. According to Holland America, EXC talks, led by resident EXC guides will provide new perspectives on the region's history, while those with an adventurous palate can head to America's Test Kitchen for a cooking demonstration, cooking class or themed mixology class featuring local fare. The Dining Room and Lido Market will showcase the flavors of Hawaii, while a poolside Hawaiian Luau and Hawaiian beer are offered.

When going ashore, Holland America said, the EXC team's insider knowledge of each port will help guests tailor their experiences, whether exploring independently or on an EXC tour. Printed EXC port maps will present a simple view of the best each port has to offer, while EXC port guides, featuring tips and information, enabling a deeper examination of each destination. The in-stateroom EXC channel features a selection of films, documentaries and TV shows that explores the destinations on the ship's itinerary