Cruise Arrivals Up in Belize

In June 2018, there were 20 cruise ship calls in Belize which amounted to over 73,000 cruise passengers, according to a statement.

This represented a sizable increase of 57.2 percent or over 26,000 more cruise visitors when compared to June 2017.

Belize tourism officials said that through the first half of the year, cruise traffic was up 10.2 percent compared to the first half of 2017, which includes numbers from both the Belize City and Harvest Caye Seaports.

"Another exceptional increase in tourism arrivals is a reaffirmation of significant gains for our country that continues to be a growing, viable and a must-visit destination in Central America and the Caribbean," said Belize tourism officials, in a statement. "It is also illustrative of the extremely successful efforts of the Belize Tourism Board and our valued stakeholders to market Belize as a Curious Place and as a premier tourism destination."

Thus far, March was the busiest month of the year, with 132,122 cruise guests, up 12.4 percent year-over-year.