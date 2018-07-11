Le Laperouse Christened in Iceland

On Tuesday the new Le Lapérouse was christened by godmother Mrs. François Pinault in the presence of prominent political and cultural figures, international media and key partners.

The 180-guest ship is the first of six in Ponant's Explorer-class series, and marks the first of a new generation of over 28 new expedition ships industry-wide.

The Pinault family, through Groupe Artemis, owns the French luxury expedition cruise brand.

A key highlight of the day involved Le Lapérouse being greeted as she was sailing from Hafnarfjörður by Le Soléal, another Ponant ship, also positioned in Icelandic waters.

During the Breton-inspired ceremony - a nod to the origins of Ponant which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year - the Lann Bihoué Bagad’s bagpipes, Breton oboes and drums powerfully reverberated. Breton singer Bleuwenn Mevel gave an acapella rendition of the Breton anthem while the poignant sound of Konan Mevel’s (from famous Breton band Tri Yann) bagpipe resonated at the prow of the ship as she was sailing off.

Guests onboard discovered the Blue Eye for the first time, a multi-sensorial underwater lounge located in the hull below sea level.

French free diving champion Aurore Asso performed an underwatver aquatic ballet for guests onboard, who viewed the performance in the Blue Eye lounge.