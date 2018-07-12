Samola Systems: Specializing in IT Infrastructure Applications

Sailing from Seattle this summer, the Norwegian Bliss features Oracle Hospitality and eCruise Managed Services installed and serviced by Samola Systems.

"For both the Norwegian Bliss and the Joy, we deployed 160 workstations to various locations on each ship and over 200 tablets,” said Samit Lal, who is managing director at Samola.

He noted his firm supports configuration and setup of applications, and can provide live on-demand support as needed.

Aboard the Bliss, Lal and his team were onboard from the delivery for initial setup of the Oracle systems, along with staff from eCruise.

After working in the industry for 16 years, Samit Lal formed his own company after having been a system manager and IT officer aboard.

Lal added that his company supports and can work with Oracle Hospitality Cruise, MarineXchange, MAPS Crew Scheduling System, IssueTrax, AMOS, NAPA and InfoShip, also helping managing data centers both aboard and ashore..

Samola can provide 24/7 service agreements, Lal said, including the management of infrastructure applications, commercial-of-the-shelf solutions and custom applications.