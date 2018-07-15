Cruise Industry News European Report

TUI Publishes 2019-2020 Winter Itineraries for Mein Schiff Herz

Mein Schiff 2

TUI Cruises has announced that Mein Schiff Herz (presently sailing as Mein Schiff 2) will be based in the Canary Islands, offering 20 seven-day sailings from early November through mid-April for the 2019-2020 winter season

Alternating seven-day itineraries will start in Santa Cruz, Tenerife, or Funchal, Madeira, and can be combined into 14-day cruises.

Furthermore, according to TUI, passengers can choose from up to six different cruise combinations, including more overnight port stays.

During the summer 2019, Mein Schiff Herz will sail two seven-day itineraries from Valletta that can be combined into a 14-day cruise, only repeating Valletta as a port.

Mein Schiff 3 will also be sailing in the Canary Islands during the 2019-2020 season offering seven- and 14-day cruises from Las Palmas.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Atlantic Canada
Cruise Industry News Annual Report