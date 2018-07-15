TUI Publishes 2019-2020 Winter Itineraries for Mein Schiff Herz

TUI Cruises has announced that Mein Schiff Herz (presently sailing as Mein Schiff 2) will be based in the Canary Islands, offering 20 seven-day sailings from early November through mid-April for the 2019-2020 winter season

Alternating seven-day itineraries will start in Santa Cruz, Tenerife, or Funchal, Madeira, and can be combined into 14-day cruises.

Furthermore, according to TUI, passengers can choose from up to six different cruise combinations, including more overnight port stays.

During the summer 2019, Mein Schiff Herz will sail two seven-day itineraries from Valletta that can be combined into a 14-day cruise, only repeating Valletta as a port.

Mein Schiff 3 will also be sailing in the Canary Islands during the 2019-2020 season offering seven- and 14-day cruises from Las Palmas.