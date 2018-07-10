Employment Boost with 30 New Jobs for MJM Group

MJM Group has announced that 30 new jobs will be filled before the end of the year at their Newry based headquarters.

The company is in the middle of a major refurbishment of the Azamara Pursuit, which enters service later this summer as MJM is overseeing the job as the ship is turned from the Adonia into the Pursuit.

The firm, which is part of the McConville family group of companies, has been in the public eye recently with the acquisition of specialist glass company Topglass in Toomebridge and for bringing the first major refit of a cruise ship to Belfast for many years with the Azamara Pursuit.

This recruitment drive is part of ongoing expansion plans at MJM Group, with a new phase of office accommodation due to open later in the year, the company said.

The new job roles include Contract Managers, Quantity Surveyors, Designers, Production and Workshop Operatives and a range of other posts which are available to view on the MJM Group website.

Brian McConville, Founder and Chair of MJM Group said: “We are delighted to be making this announcement this morning. We are a dynamic and agile group of businesses and we believe we offer our people something different compared to the traditional construction sector. Our marine based projects give many of our team, the opportunity to travel all over the world, as well as locally on projects such as the Azamara Pursuit currently being refitted in Belfast.

“We have filled some posts in recent weeks but we are particularly keen to add to our project teams with talent from across the construction sector. We will soon be recruiting in our other companies as Mivan is growing and we have exciting growth plans for Topglass. We believe it is an ideal time for ambitious, talented people to come join our team.”

Gary Annett, CEO of MJM Group said: “We have a fantastic team of people working at MJM Group who do an amazing job but as we continue to grow, we need to expand our team. The McConville family are celebrating 35 years in this industry this year. Over the years we have continued to commit to investing in our people and offering them career development opportunities, including taking many of our people up through the ranks of the company. This announcement today helps us to continue to grow our business with the right people to take us through the next 35 years.

“We are one of Northern Ireland’s most exciting, growing companies. If you are considering a new or change of career in the construction sector, with a difference- come and talk to our HR team about the opportunities available in MJM Group.”