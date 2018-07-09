Genting Inks MOU for Tourism Development on Bintan Island

Genting Hong Kong marked the the Genting Dream's inaugural call to Bintan Island with even bigger news, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PT. Bintan Resort Cakrawala to signify "joint efforts in creating new opportunities for the local cruise tourism development in Bintan Island."

“Indonesia continues to be a well-appreciated destination and key source market for the Genting Cruise Lines brands. Today, Dream Cruises is extremely excited to be here in Bintan Island to celebrate another milestone with our Indonesian partners and friends as Genting Dream makes her debut in one of Indonesia’s most popular islands,” said Thatcher Brown, president of Dream Cruises. “Our weekend cruise to Bintan Island is just one more example of how we innovate new itineraries – in this case our weekend getaway cruise now incorporates a world-class destination resort experience catering to the different vacation desires of our guests,” he added.

Genting's Dream Cruises brand called on July 7, as part of the company's new two-night Singapore-based weekend getaway cruise.

"Genting Cruise Lines recognizes the need for more adequate cruise infrastructure in this region and has actively taken the lead in pioneering the Asian cruise development to ensure a successful deployment," the company announced. "With Genting Cruise Lines’ vast experience in cruise development works particularly in Indonesia, including recent calls to Medan and North Bali, Genting Cruise Lines is optimistic that similar success will be achieved with its deployment to Bintan Island."

A special event was held at the Bintan Bandar Bentan Telani Ferry Terminal, attended by Indonesian government dignitaries, business and trade partners, local and regional media, as well as Genting Cruise Lines and Dream Cruises’ management.

Notable guests at the welcome event included Bapak Dr. Nurdin Basirun, Governor of Kepulauan Riau Province, Indonesia, Bapak Dr. Indroyono Soesilo, Honorary Advisor to Tourism Minister & Chairperson, Acceleration Team for Marine Tourism Development, Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, Bapak Dr. Marsetio, Senior Advisor to Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Resources, Retired Admiral and Former Chief of Navy, Indonesia, Bapak I Gede Ngurah Swajaya, Indonesia Ambassador to Singapore and Mr Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises.

“With Genting Dream sailing to numerous destinations in Indonesia, including Jakarta, Surabaya, North Bali and now Bintan Island, we remain highly committed in developing Indonesia’s tourism industry, along with the regional cruise industry as a whole. With a capacity of over 3,000 passengers, Genting Dream is poised to introduce even more tourists with every sailing to each of these destinations in Indonesia. Also, together with the continued support of the local government and the various partners, we will continue to work closely to develop and accelerate the cruise tourism potential of Bintan Island," Brown added.

Bapak Dr Indroyono Soesilo, Honorary Advisor to Tourism Minister & Chairperson, Acceleration Team for Marine Tourism Development, Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia said: “The regular arrival of Genting Dream cruise will definitely bring with it positive momentum to Bintan. The ship’s regular visits carrying thousands of passengers will definitely contribute to Bintan’s regional economy in addition to boosting the tourism image of the island.”