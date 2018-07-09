Grand Atrium to Be Highlight on P&O Iona

P&O Cruises has unveiled details of Iona’s centrepiece, which the cruise line said is stunning Grand Atrium with uninterrupted panoramic views of the sea, framed by glazed walls stretching three decks high.

The Grand Atrium is at the heart of Iona, a lively focal point that encapsulates the spirit of the ship, the company said.

The ship debuts from Southampton in May 2020.

P&O Cruises senior vice president, Paul Ludlow said: “We’ve set out to make sure the sea is the star on Iona, and the design of the Grand Atrium tells you so much about how special she is going to be. Balancing intimate spaces with larger social areas, guests will be wowed by the three storey high glass walls and the ever changing view they reveal. From the moment they step onto the staircase, I know guests will be swept away by the beautiful design.”

Spanning three decks each level of the Grand Atrium offers a different destination for guests but with the same views and natural light.

Iona’s Grand Atrium is a new development for P&O Cruises, created by architecture and interior design practice Jestico + Whiles, the creators of W Hotel (London), Aqua Shard (restaurant in the Shard) and The Yas Hotel (Abu Dhabi).

A staircase will take guests through the open area, designed to complement and reflect the outdoor views.

Describing the vision, which guests will experience when the ship launches in 2020, the project architect Cecilia Vodret said; “The sea becomes the hero of the triple-height space; the sinuous curves are shaped around it, framing and complementing the views to outside. The staircase is a sculptural centrepiece with its sweeping arrival on each deck.”

The Grand Atrium is a key entertainment space onboard Iona and the sea will provide an ever changing backdrop to a wide variety of experiences.

As day moves into night there will be a seamless transition as the designers employ the most modern lighting techniques to create a warm and intimate atmosphere.

The Grand Atrium will be home to The Glass House (Deck 7). With a wine list and menu curated by award-winning wine expert Olly Smith, wines from around the world are served by the glass. Wine connoisseurs will be well taken care of with a new experience, Cellar Door at the Glass House will offer wine talks, tastings and wine-pairing dinners.

P&O also announced the The Keel and Cow, a gastro pub located on Deck 8 with views over the Grand Atrium.