P&O Announces Dining Highlights on Iona

Among the new food and beverage options on P&O Cruises new Iona will be a “foodie” market, a gastropub as well as laid back cocktail lounge when the ship launches in Spring of 2020 in Southampton.

The Keel and Cow will be a brand new concept for P&O Cruises, serving perfectly cooked steaks chosen from a glass fronted dry aging fridge and British gastropub dishes, the company said.

P&O Cruises senior vice president Paul Ludlow said: “Iona will bring new innovations and choice for our guests, but will also celebrate the best of P&O Cruises dining and drinking traditions. From intimate meals for two, to gatherings of friends and family, each day of a holiday on Iona will deliver an exciting journey of discovery through our widest ever selection of restaurants.”

"The clean lines of the design will offer incredible views through the three storey high glass walls of the Grand Atrium and will also be open for quick and convenient breakfasts," P&O announced.

There is also a new "foodie market" as The Quays piazza will be home to a wide range of self-service and “takeaway” venues, with a lively atmosphere for sociable dining.

P&O said the ship will offer 30 food and beverage venues.

Other highlights include the The Glass House with small plates, charcuterie and cheese as well as around 40 wines by the glass chosen by wine expert Olly Smith; the British-Med specialities in Epicurean; contemporary fine dining Indian in Sindhu and the best of British in Brodie’s among a long list of restaurants, self-service choices, cafes and bars.

As part of a new approach to dining, Iona will exclusively offer Freedom Dining in all of its main restaurants, a first for P&O Cruises. The move is designed to give more flexibility to each and every guest. They can choose just where and with whom they want to eat, and when they will sit down for breakfast, lunch or dinner, the company said.