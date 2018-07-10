2019 Cruise European Regional Report Out Now

The 2019 European Regional Report by Cruise Industry News is now available, providing a complete overview of all European cruise brands with growth projections through 2027.

The European cruise brands account for 132 ocean-going ships in 2018, with that number expected to increase to 163 by 2027, while expected passenger capacity is expected to grow by 70 percent over the same period.

In addition is coverage of the major European source markets, as well as key ports in the region in a concise 120-page PDF.

Available in digital form as a PDF, the first edition of the European Regional Report analyzes all the European cruise brands and leading tour operators. Major travel agents in the five leading European source markets also lend their thoughts on demand, pricing and potential growth prospects.

The report also offers a comprehensive look at key ports in Europe, and what they are doing to manage the growing cruise business. This ranges from ports looking to attract their first calls to destinations dealing with over-tourism issues and environmental concerns as cruise traffic grows exponentially.

Cruise Industry News has talked to and profiled the entire European cruise industry, with behind-the-scenes articles with every key operator, talking about what they are doing to set their brands apart, where their ships are going and why, and where future growth potential is.

There is also exclusive analysis and insight including market statistics and supply projections through 2027, in addition to a break-down of the market by year, cruise line capacity and number of ships.

