Jamaica Port Authority

Latest Cruise Jobs: July 8

Job Listings

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Featured Jobs:

Disney Logo

Disney Cruise Line: Chef De Cuisine

Would you love to travel the high seas aboard one of Disney Cruise Line’s luxury vessels, mentor young talent and advance your career as a chef, all while enjoying officer’s privileges? As Chef de Cuisine, you will showcase your gastronomic creativity, knowledge and prowess by leading up to twenty four cooks in a dynamic, tightly-run kitchen.

Click Here to Learn More and Apply

Disney Cruise Line: IT Technical Analyst

Onboard IT position with Disney Cruise Line.

Click Here to Learn More and Apply

Disney Cruise Line: Assistant HR Manager 

As the Assistant Human Resources Manager, you will act as the onboard HR generalist and assist with coordination of employee policies, performance management, compensation and benefits, and general HR services.

Click Here to Learn More and Apply

Latest Key Jobs:

Employer Job Title Location
MSC Cruises Yacht Club Director Shipboard
MSC Cruises First Engineer Shipboard
MSC Cruises Bar Manager Shipboard
Carnival Cruise Vice President Nautical Operations Miami
Princess Cruises Senior Financial Reporting Analyst California
Princess Cruises It Compliance Manager California
Holland America Line     Project Manager, Social Media Seattle
Holland America Line   Coord, Hotel & Tour Mgmt Audit Seattle
Holland America Line   Finance Manager, Capital Planning & Newbuild Seattle
Carnival UK Internal Recruiter - Shore Based UK
Carnival UK Reservations Concierge - Shore Based UK
Carnival UK Internal Recruiter UK

