Costa Zena Festival Sets Records

During today’s Costa Zena Festival – the party to celebrate its 70th anniversary together with the city of Genoa, the cruise line installed a 340-meter long water slide, which has been designed to break a Guinness World Record for the longest “slides” in one hour.

Costa said that locals and tourists have been experiencing the inflatable slide – in the central Via XX Settembre – since 10 o’clock this morning, helping to establish the new record of 775 kilometers in one hour. Special guests included the TV and radio host Diletta Leotta. The slide was inaugurated by Neil Palomba, general manager of Costa Cruises, the Mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, and the president of the Liguria region, Giovanni Toti.

The Costa Zena Festival also set another world record: said to be the longest string of bunting ever: 2,070 traditional maritime signal flags for a total length of two kilometers.

The water slide will remain opened for the afternoon until the last “slide” scheduled at 8 pm. Visitors and sliders can enjoy a packed program of events in the city center of Genoa. The Old Port and Piazza Caricamento will feature more than 60 performers from all over Europe and 29 singers, DJs, and Genoese comedians.

The party will conclude at around 11:30 p.m., in the waters of the Old Port, opposite Calata Falcone and Borsellino, with a light and water show.

Photo: Neil Palomba, Costa General Manager, center, receiving certificate for Guinness World Record.