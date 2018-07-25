Ponant: ‘Leading the Market’

By 2022, Ponant’s fleet will grow with the additions of six 180-guest Explorer-class ships and an LNG-powered icebreaker.

Just over the next three years, the number of departures will be more than doubled on an annual basis for the French brand, according to Hervé Bellaiche, executive vice president of sales.

"We are confident we have a good model,” said Bellaiche. “People are satisfied and they want to come back.”

Ponant welcomed Artemis Group as its new owner in 2015; Bellaiche said they were a long-term partner. Other luxury brands falling under Artemis ownership include Gucci, Kering and various other high-end brands.

Over a now 30-year history, the company has had multiple owners, but the same man has been at the helm since day one: Jean Emmanuel Sauvee, who co-founded the business and launched operations with Le Ponant sailing yacht.

Growth is coming at the right time, and the new class of ships will provide a consistent feel compared to the slightly larger 260-guest Boreal-class vessels. Two ships will be delivered this year, followed by another two in 2019, and two more in 2020, plus 2021’s innovative icebreaker. All are being built at VARD.

In the United States, the company works with key charter partners: Tauck and Abercromkie & Kent.

“They have a loyal, high-end customer base, and we have the perfect assets for them,” Bellaiche said.

The small ship size, combined with a luxury product and innovative features, such as the Blue Eye Lounge, appeal to the luxury market, according to Bellaiche, adding that the underwater lounge was quietly developed over a two year period. It will be the highlight of all six new ships.

“Small ship size is the key for that kind of market and the experience we deliver,” he continued.

The new fleet also helps open up the map for both Ponant and its clients as tropical expeditions gain in popularity.

"We invented a new concept,” Bellaiche noted. “With the Boreal-class ships, we combined expedition with luxury. We were the first to do that. That is why we are the leader in polar cruising. With the six Explorer-class ships, we will extend that model into tropical destinations. Green expeditions. People want an experience and to do things that no one can do.”

Bookings for the August 2020 Northwest Passage transit opened in January 2018.

“We have done that because the market asked for it. Due to our pricing model, there is great interest to book in advance.”

That pricing model offers the best rates far out.

“We increase the prices as we get closer to sailings, we do not discount,” Bellaiche said.

Excerpt from Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Summer 2018