Oslo: 101 Calls in 2018, More in Future

Traffic is consistent for Oslo this year, 101 ships are scheduled to call, matching last year’s number, which was well up from 81 in 2016.

The port is marching back to its all-time high of 174 calls set in 2011, as a 20 percent increase is projected in 2019, according to Ingvar M. Mathisen, port director and CEO of the Port of Oslo.

Among the highlights this year will be a maiden call from the LNG-powered AIDAnova in November, a week after her delivery to AIDA Cruises, he said.

“Oslo should be a natural port of call on both a Norwegian fjord cruise and a Baltic cruise and has a great potential as turnaround port as well. Our goal is that Oslo regains its position

as one of the leading cruise ports in Scandinavia,” Mathisen continued, pointing out one of the port’s big goals was year round, sustainable cruise traffic.

“Oslo Cruise Port has a goal of doubling the number of passengers from 2018 to 2023 to 400,000 passengers,” Mathisen added. “This will be done by targeting cruiseagain, having ample quay space for more ships and bigger ships, offering exiting attractions both the classics as well as new ones – for all group sizes, all ages and all activity levels.”