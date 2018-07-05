Jamaica Port Authority

Flying Steps Dance Group to Perform on Europa 2

Flying Bach

Passengers onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' Europa 2 will get the opportunity to watch the Flying Steps dance group in July as they will perform their dynamic Flying Bach show on a cruise that started yesterday in Monte Carlo, cruising the Mediterranean Sea to Palma de Mallorca.

The breakdancing show combines urban dance and acrobatics with Bach’s classical music.

Under the artistic direction of Vartan Bassil, this breakdancing group from Berlin’s Kreuzberg district has become a network of over 30 world-class athletes who have danced their way to success, Hapag-Lloyd said, in a statement.

In 2010, Bassil created the Flying Bach show together with conductor and opera director Christoph Hagel. The show blends urban and classical dance styles with the piano compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach. 

