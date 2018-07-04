P&O Cruises Australia announced that its Digital Team won double honors for the excellent user experience delivered online with pocruises.com.au.

The team had already won the Mumbrella award for "best user experience in travel" and then went on to win the same category across all industries represented in the awards program.

"As a cruise operator, P&O Cruises prides itself on delivering exceptional cruise holiday experiences while doing everything we can to exceed guest expectations," said P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell.

"It is fantastic to know that our digital team is also achieving these objectives with the online user experience when our guests are selecting, booking a cruise and managing their cruise holiday.

"To have the depth and value of P&O's online experience recognised with two such prestigious awards, is a great boost for our hardworking digital team."

In addition to the awards, the digital team, Mike Ainsworth (not pictured) and (l to r), James McKeown, Meg Wilson, Madeline Wong and Georgia Elliott, are driving the commercial success of P&O’s online site, the company said.