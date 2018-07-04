Sun Princess Tapped as Hotel For 2020 Olympic Games in Toyko

The Sun Princess has been chartered by JTB Corporation as a hotel for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

JTB, one of the largest travel agents in Japan, has chartered the ship from July 23 to August 10 (2020), and the vessel will stay at the Yamashita pier in Yokohama

The ship will add 1,000 rooms to help alleviate a hotel shortage, according to the port.

Hotel ships have been used at Olympic Games over the years, from ships docked in Sochi to Brazil, cruise vessels have traditionally helped add hotel rooms to the local market.