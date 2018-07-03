Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Brodosplit Signs Deal with Fincantieri to Help Build Megaship Blocks

Megaship Section

Brodosplit announced a deal today with Fincantieri in which the Croatian shipyard will build blocks for megaships which are assembled at Fincantieri.

It is big news for Brodosplit, which is making a name for itself in the expedition cruise sector.

The first contract will see Brodosplit build a 1,200 steel section with pipe components, electrical routing and more, with a delivery in the first half of 2019.

It includes the front part of the hull which will be loaded on a barge and towed to the Italian shipyard where it will be mounted on the ship.

Another deal sees Brodosplit building the mid-section of a ship, at over 100 meters in length and with 3,000 tons of steel, with delivery in late 2019. The construction will be watertight on both sides and then towed to the Italian shipyard.

Brodosplit said the deal is valued at 5 million euros of revenue per month, and extends through 2025.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide