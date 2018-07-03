Brodosplit Signs Deal with Fincantieri to Help Build Megaship Blocks

Brodosplit announced a deal today with Fincantieri in which the Croatian shipyard will build blocks for megaships which are assembled at Fincantieri.

It is big news for Brodosplit, which is making a name for itself in the expedition cruise sector.

The first contract will see Brodosplit build a 1,200 steel section with pipe components, electrical routing and more, with a delivery in the first half of 2019.

It includes the front part of the hull which will be loaded on a barge and towed to the Italian shipyard where it will be mounted on the ship.

Another deal sees Brodosplit building the mid-section of a ship, at over 100 meters in length and with 3,000 tons of steel, with delivery in late 2019. The construction will be watertight on both sides and then towed to the Italian shipyard.

Brodosplit said the deal is valued at 5 million euros of revenue per month, and extends through 2025.