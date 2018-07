Guadeloupe has published its 2018-2019 schedule with 121 cruise calls, including homeporting by the Costa Magica and Pacifica, and the MSC Preziosa.

Other frequent callers include Mein Schiff 5, the AIDAperla and the Marella Celebration and Explorer, as well as the Seabourn Odyssey.

While the main port in Guadeloupe is Pointe-a-Pitre, other island destinations include Iles les Saintes and Marie-Galante.

TUI starts the season, calling in Pointe-a—Pitre on Nov. 14.