Carnival Cruise Line Hosts ‘Humor for Heroes’ at San Diego Naval Base

Carnival Cruise Line has partnered with Operation Homefront to honor the brave men and women of the Armed Forces to host “Humor for Heroes” at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego featuring stand-up comedy performances, BBQ, fun activities and more.

Featured comedians included “Workaholics” star Adam Devine, who last year performed several shows overseas for the USO, as well as two comedians from Carnival’s Punchliner Comedy Clubs.

“Honoring the military and thanking them for all they do for our country is something that’s very important to me,” said Devine. “It was a great experience performing at Naval Base Point Loma and giving back to those who protect our freedoms each and every day.”

In recognition of its long standing partnership with Operation Homefront, Carnival Cruise Line donated $25,000 to help the organization fulfill its mission of building strong, stable and secure military families.

“As the cruise line that sails more military members than any other line and hosts a military appreciation reception each cruise, we are always looking for ways to honor the sacrifices these brave men and women make for our country and the Humor for Heroes event is one more way that we show our appreciation to our troops,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Having the privilege of recently participating in the 88th annual Joint Civilian Orientation Conference hosted by the Secretary of Defense gave me an even deeper appreciation for the many sacrifices and challenges our Armed Forces face each and every day.”

Added Carnival Corporation’s Chief Maritime Officer Vice Admiral (ret.) William Burke, “Providing the troops and their families with an amazing comedy performance, as well as a barbecue with fun activities similar to those enjoyed by our guests on Carnival cruise, we hope they will know how grateful we – and our country – are for their service to our country.”

“We are deeply grateful for Carnival Cruise Line’s many years of incredible support,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. “Their entire team shares our unwavering commitment to serving our military families and their Humor for Heroes event sends a clear message of appreciation for all this very special group of our fellow citizens does to serve all of us.”