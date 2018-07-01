Pullmantur Offering Electric Bike Tours

Pullmantur Cruceros is offering electric bike tours on its itineraries around the Adriatic and Aegean, on its Rondo Veneciano and Greek Islands cruises, respectively.

Guests onboard the Horizon now count on a new way to discover these destinations in a healthy and environmentally-friendly way, while taking part in a group activity in the company of family and friends, Pullmantur said in a prepared statement.

Together with a guide instructor, and equipped with helmets, water and energy bars, Horizon passengers will travel on routes specially designed for maximum enjoyment on two wheels. They also have the advantage of being organized in small groups, thus offering a customized excursion that is tailored to each participant.

According to Richard J. Vogel, president and CEO of Pullmantur Cruceros, "the beauty of the stopovers included in these routes is undeniable: each city has its own unique stamp, and nobody will be left indifferent.

“By implementing this new offer,” he added, "we seek to continue evolving, adapting our product to the tastes of our Spanish guests who are showing an increasing passion for cycling, offering them the chance to discover parts of Europe in a way they perhaps never imagined: on an electric bike."

Guests onboard the Horizon will, depending on the itinerary, be able to pedal to the Acropolis of Athens, with its ancient columns and temples, discover the old towns of Corfu, Dubrovnik and Padua, with its university, and take in the views from the mountains of Rumija in Bar. And also tour the island of Mykonos, enjoy a view of the bay of Volos, and the nature of Chania.

Each cycle tour will also include a stopover at a beach.

As these are electric bikes, no minimum fitness level is required: the only requirement is to be able to ride a bike. The routes are designed as enjoyable rides for everyone, with the bike's four power levels allowing each passenger to set the paddle-assist level as required, according to Vogel.

Pullmantur Cruceros first incorporated electric bike tours last summer, as part of its North Sea itineraries. This option was well received so it has since been extended to itineraries in the Caribbean and the Canary Islands.