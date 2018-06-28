Windstar Makes History in Seattle with Ballard Locks Transit

Windstar Cruises made history in its hometown of Seattle on Wednesday as the 212-guest Star Legend became the largest cruise ship to pass through the Ballard Locks with onlookers packing the sidelines.

It marked the company's return to Seattle with a ship for the first time over two decades, as Windstar has also launched a new expedition program to go with its 2018 summer cruise deployment in Alaska.

The Ballard Locks are said to carry more ship and boat traffic than any other lock system in the United States, and are also one of Seattle's main tourist attractions.