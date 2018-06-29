Adventure Canada Offers High Arctic Explorer Cruise Package

Adventure Canada is offering a special early-bird offer for an August 2019 sailing, the High Arctic Explorer, taking guests to the best parts of Canada and Greenland’s Arctic, the company said.

The offer includes a $995 cruise discount and a bonus one-night pre-cruise accommodation in Ottawa if booked before August 15, 2018.

The cruise package includes zodiac landings and "excursions at every opportunity to bring you up close to the wildlife and provide an immersive insight into the traditional Inuit culture," the company said.

The 198-guest Ocean Endeavour will sail 11 nights from Resolute Bay in the Canadian Arctic to Greenland.

Among the highlights are a visit to Beechey Island, where guests can see the graves of the men who lost their lives during Sir John Franklin’s ill-fated expedition to find the Northwest Passage in 1845.

There is also the opportunity to experience local Inuit culture with a cultural welcome at Mittimatalik (Pond Inlet).

The package starts in Ottawa on August 5, 2019, with pricing starting at $10,995 per person and including a one-night stay in Ottawa, charter flights to and from the ship, and all meals and excursions during the cruise.