P&O Australia Announces 2019 Elvis Tribute Sailing

P&O Cruises Australia plans to repeat its "Tribute to the King" cruise in 2019, based on demand for the inaugural voyage, the company said.

Demand for the Elvis theme voyage is also seeing the company switch vessels, as the sailing will be offered on the larger, 2,000-guest Pacific Explorer in 2019.

The three-night tribute cruise will sail from Sydney on May 17 and is already on sale.

Guests will experience what the company called spectacular concerts by tribute artists in the Marquee show lounge and in other venues around the ship, karaoke with their favorite songs by the King, watch a marathon of his Hollywood movies and enjoy culinary delights that he would have loved including meatballs wrapped in bacon, southern fried chicken and a peanut butter and banana sundae.

There will also be King-related memorabilia and sessions tracing his poverty-stricken childhood following his birth in a ‘shotgun shack’ clapboard house in Tupelo, Mississippi, where his family bought him his first guitar at the local hardware, being discovered by legendary Sun Records owner-producer Sam Phillips, his rock and roll phase, controversial television appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, and his love of ballads and gospel music.

“For the hundreds of fans who sailed on the first Tribute cruise, it is clear that in their hearts the King has never really left the building and they enjoyed the unique opportunity of taking their devotion to sea along with so many like minded fans who have kept the dream alive,” said P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell.

“It was one of the most popular themed cruises we’ve ever conducted and we think the 2019 ‘Tribute to the King’ will be sought after just as strongly, giving even more fans an opportunity to indulge their passion for the greatest exponent of rock and roll during his stellar career."