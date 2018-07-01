Latest Cruise Jobs: July 1

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Featured Jobs:





Disney Cruise Line: Chef De Cuisine

Would you love to travel the high seas aboard one of Disney Cruise Line’s luxury vessels, mentor young talent and advance your career as a chef, all while enjoying officer’s privileges? As Chef de Cuisine, you will showcase your gastronomic creativity, knowledge and prowess by leading up to twenty four cooks in a dynamic, tightly-run kitchen.

Click Here to Learn More and Apply

Disney Cruise Line: IT Technical Analyst

Onboard IT position with Disney Cruise Line.

Click Here to Learn More and Apply

Disney Cruise Line: Assistant HR Manager

As the Assistant Human Resources Manager, you will act as the onboard HR generalist and assist with coordination of employee policies, performance management, compensation and benefits, and general HR services.

Click Here to Learn More and Apply

Latest Key Jobs:

More cruise line jobs are available here.