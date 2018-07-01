Latest Cruise Jobs: July 1

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:
Featured Jobs:
Disney Cruise Line: Chef De Cuisine
Would you love to travel the high seas aboard one of Disney Cruise Line’s luxury vessels, mentor young talent and advance your career as a chef, all while enjoying officer’s privileges? As Chef de Cuisine, you will showcase your gastronomic creativity, knowledge and prowess by leading up to twenty four cooks in a dynamic, tightly-run kitchen.
Click Here to Learn More and Apply
Disney Cruise Line: IT Technical Analyst
Onboard IT position with Disney Cruise Line.
Click Here to Learn More and Apply
Disney Cruise Line: Assistant HR Manager
As the Assistant Human Resources Manager, you will act as the onboard HR generalist and assist with coordination of employee policies, performance management, compensation and benefits, and general HR services.
Click Here to Learn More and Apply
Latest Key Jobs:
|Employer
|Job Title
|Location
|MSC Cruises
|Yacht Club Director
|Shipboard
|MSC Cruises
|First Engineer
|Shipboard
|MSC Cruises
|Bar Manager
|Shipboard
|Carnival Cruise
|Vacation Sales Planner
|Miami
|Princess Cruises
|Analyst, Marketing
|California
|Princess Cruises
|Secretary, Executive I
|California
|Holland America Line
|Finance Manager, Capital Planning & Newbuild
|Seattle
|Holland America Line
|Seasonal Accounting Clerk
|Seattle
|Holland America Line
|Senior Director, Workforce Management, Training & Quality Assurance
|Seattle
|Carnival UK
|Senior Audit Consultant - Shore Based
|UK
|Carnival UK
|Marketing Manager - PandO Cruises (FTC - Maternity) - Shore Based
|UK
|Carnival UK
|Senior Manager - Security Operations - Shore Based
|UK
