MSC Cruises to Install Ocean Guardian Software

Total Marine Solutions and MSC Cruises today announced a global collaboration following successful software trials of Ocean Guardian, which is a software system that lets ship operators access the latest environmental regulations.

By the end of July 2018, all MSC Cruises ships will be equipped with Ocean Guardian.

While the most widely applied environmental regulations are specified in the International Convention for Prevention from Pollution from Ships and its Annexes (MARPOL), many countries across the globe apply their own rules in waters within their jurisdiction, MSC said, in a prepared statement.

These local regulations are modified frequently, making it difficult for ship operators to stay abreast of the most up-to-date rules and guidance. While MSC Cruises’ policy prescribes to always follow the most stringent local or international regulations, Ocean Guardian simplifies the process and ensures accuracy regarding the applicability of international, national, or regional environmental regulations.

“MSC Cruises has been a collaborative partner in developing this technology during sea trials,” said Alexandra Anagnostis-Irons, President of Total Marine Solutions. “Therefore, we are especially excited to deploy Ocean Guardian’s state-of-the-art technology on all MSC Cruises’ ships.”

“As maritime regulations continue to become more complex, and as part of a much broader approach to meet our own environmental objectives, MSC Cruises along with the entire cruise industry continually invests in technology to better manage our environmental footprint,” added Bud Darr, Executive Vice President for Maritime Policy and Government Affairs, MSC Group. “Compliance and knowledge are critical aspects of this and Ocean Guardian will be instrumental to accurately navigate the complex web of environmental regulations at sea.”

The database that supports the technology is updated by experienced marine professionals on an ongoing basis, and verified and vetted by a third-party independent maritime law firm to provide accurate information, the company said.

As a result, the new system will eliminate the need to continuously review the various handbooks, guides and environmental matrices to determine which regulations apply.

On the MSC Cruises fleet, the Ocean Guardian technology is located on the bridge, in the engine control room and in the MSC Maritime Support Center in London, where it is monitored 24/7. The software produces a sound when certain perimeters are within range, alerting deck officers on duty.

MSC Cruises and Total Marine Solutions conducted successful trials with Ocean Guardian on MSC Divina, while at sea in the Caribbean and will be deploying the technology across the entire fleet.