MAN Diesel & Turbo Becomes MAN Energy Solutions

MAN Energy Solutions has replaced the MAN Diesel & Turbo brand.

"The new branding embodies a strategic and technological transformation, a process the company had already begun back in 2017 by implementing its new strategy for the future: to expand its business with sustainable technologies and solutions such that they become its main source of revenue by 2030. This strategic realignment is supported by the expansion of MAN Energy Solutions’ product range to include hybrid, storage and digital service technologies," said a statement from MAN.

Dr Uwe Lauber, Chairman of the Board at MAN Energy Solutions, said: "System technologies that help our customers to increase the efficiency of their plants and reduce emissions are already a significant part of our business, and also lead the way to a carbon-neutral future. We will resolutely continue on this path of growth and increasingly become a supplier of complete solutions."

With the rebranding, the company is also taking a stand for the Paris Climate Agreement and the global pursuit of a carbon-neutral economy:

"For the first time ever, the international community has set a climate target. We want to play our part in helping to achieve it," said Lauber. "With our products and services, our activities have a significant impact on the global economy. In shipping, for example, we move more than half of the global stream of goods, while energy generation and industrial production also assume key roles on the path to fulfilling the Paris Agreement."

MAN Energy Solutions sees great potential in Power-to-Gas technology, which allows energy generated from renewable sources to be converted into synthetic fuels, such as natural gas.

Lauber said: "Using Power-to-Gas technology, we can produce a number of completely carbon-neutral, synthetic gases that can drastically reduce the CO2 impact of logistics and energy generation when used as fuel."