Trimline Invests in New Energy Efficient Paint Booth

Trimline announced it had installed a new energy efficient paint spray booth, working closely with spray booth and paint finishing manufacturer Junair.

The interior outfitter said the new booth uses an advanced auxiliary air movement system and more efficient filters to allow cleaner air back in to the environment.

It is part of the company's continuous improvement scheme, an announced said, looking into state-of-the-art manufacturing systems which give a broader range of capabilities.

Over the last six weeks, the new paint spray booth has been installed, tested and commissioned and the official handover has now taken place between Trimline’s Chairman Gary Oliver and Junair’s Director Steven Wood.

“We have noticed that over the last few years, cruise lines are increasingly requesting superior finishes that were normally only ever seen on our super yacht work. While our experienced sprayers have been able to meet their demands to date, we see this as a growing trend and with the new state-of-the-art spray booth, we are able to meet those increasing requests and offer a more superior paint finish, whilst reducing energy consumption," said Oliver.

“The QADS (advanced auxiliary air movement system) alone reduce a typical process time by about 35% and allow a lower air temperature because the air is agitated, and solvents/moisture is drawn out of the painted items more effectively. In addition, the variable speed drives further allow us to adjust the fan speed and therefore airflow. When combined with QADS, the energy savings increase to around 65%, compared to a standard booth," added Wood.