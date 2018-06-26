Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Marking 125 Years, Hurtigruten Goes Single-Use Plastic Free

CEO Dan Skjeldam is leading the charge on banning single-use plastics

July 2 marks 125 years since Hurtigruten founder Richard With brought the steamer DS Vesteraalen into service along the coast of Norway, according to a press release from Hurtigruten. 

To celebrate the anniversary, Hurtigruten will host a birthday party extending over 11,000 nautical miles, from Seattle in the west and Hong Kong in the east, to Svalbard in the High North, and along the Norwegian coast.

The birthday will be celebrated in Hurtigruten ports, destinations, ships and offices, without any single-use plastic items, which Hurtigruten has become the first company to ban.

In traditional Norwegian manner, employees will be invited to cake and coffee in Hurtigruten offices and ships, the company said. 

Starting on July 2, everything from plastic straws, drink mixers, plastic glasses, coffee lids and plastic bags will be removed from all Hurtigruten ships. 

 

