Lindblad Announces Inaugural Voyages for National Geographic Venture

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has announced the inaugural voyages for the newest addition to its fleet, National Geographic Venture, sister ship of National Geographic Quest.

The ship will be delivered in October and following a series of launch celebrations in San Francisco, the National Geographic Venture will depart on two new and unique inaugural itineraries that explore the Pacific coast, giving guests a privileged perspective on the region, before she begins her seasons in Baja, the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, the company said.

The first inaugural voyage, Coastal California by Sea, flips the California script as the ship is joined Sven Lindblad, CEO & Founder of Lindblad Expeditions. Departing San Francisco on December 2, 2018, the five-night journey connects Northern and Southern California, from the Golden Gate to Santa Catalina Island. Rates begin at $3,800 per person based on double occupancy, the company said.

There is also a special 12-night cruise going from Los Angeles to La Paz, Mexico.

Among the highlights, guests will be able to snorkel in Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park, the only hard coral reef in North America; featuring over 220 species of fish.

There is also an opportunity to learn about the region’s culture with exclusive visits to the world’s largest salt mine in Guerrero Negro; and tour the small fish processing plant of Isla Natividad’s fishing coop.

Guests will also be able to explore the ever-shifting sand dunes of Isla Magdalena and count the 40 species of birds inhabit this area.