Young Chinese Could Embrace Cruises

The key 18- to 34-age group in China in the mid- and high-income range has a high interest in cruising, according to Accenture Consulting’s 2018 China Tourism Insights Report.

The top three deciding factors that influence purchasing include the variety of services, loyalty programs and discounts, vacation style experiences, and ability to choose vacation themes.

That group also wants high-technology vacation options, the ability to manage the trip on their smart phones, and an “advanced technology” stateroom experience.

For cruise travel, pricing leads the way in purchasing decisions, followed by unique onboard activities. Destination and itinerary options are ranked third.

Across China, only 10 percent of tourism packages are purchased online, Accenture said, with plenty of room to grow. An international marketplace will also expose the Chinese tourism market to not only competition, but collaboration opportunities globally.

Focus areas going forward will be adapting to consumer needs while embracing new technologies, Accenture said, pointing to Carnival’s Ocean Medallion technology as an example. The Medallion, a wearable device, lets guests pay for services, while Carnival can analyze and predict needs ahead of time. Costa, a Carnival brand, also recently launched two WeChat apps enabling smart boarding, onboard purchasing, restaurant reservations and more.