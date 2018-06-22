Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Port Canaveral Welcomes Return of Enchantment of the Seas

Chairman of the Canaveral Port Authority Commission Admiral Wayne Justice presents welcome home plaque to Enchantment Captain Toni TomljanovicRoyal Caribbean International’s Enchantment of the Seas was welcomed back to Port Canaveral today launching a new season of three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas from the Port.

All Enchantment sailings from Port Canaveral, the world's second busiest cruise port, feature a port-of-call at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island. 

“Port Canaveral is proud of its partnership with Royal Caribbean and we are excited that the Enchantment has returned to our Port with a lineup of exceptional sailings,” stated Port CEO Captain John Murray. “We value our long-time relationship with Royal Caribbean and gratified for their confidence in our delivery of a top-notch experience for cruise guests.”

“We are excited to bring Enchantment of the Seas back to Port Canaveral,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “With three- and four-night itineraries to the Bahamas, Enchantment is the perfect short getaway from Port Canaveral.”

Chairman of the Canaveral Port Authority Commission Admiral Wayne Justice (USCG-Ret.) joined with Port staff in welcoming the Enchantment back to Port Canaveral. The Enchantment of the Seas Captain Toni Tomljanovic was presented with a traditional plaque to commemorate the vessel’s return to the Port.

“Port Canaveral continues to demonstrate its role as a premier Port for the world’s cruise market and we thank Royal Caribbean for bringing Enchantment back home,” stated Chairman Justice.

