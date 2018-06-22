Port Canaveral Welcomes Return of Enchantment of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International’s Enchantment of the Seas was welcomed back to Port Canaveral today launching a new season of three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas from the Port.

All Enchantment sailings from Port Canaveral, the world's second busiest cruise port, feature a port-of-call at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island.

“Port Canaveral is proud of its partnership with Royal Caribbean and we are excited that the Enchantment has returned to our Port with a lineup of exceptional sailings,” stated Port CEO Captain John Murray. “We value our long-time relationship with Royal Caribbean and gratified for their confidence in our delivery of a top-notch experience for cruise guests.”

“We are excited to bring Enchantment of the Seas back to Port Canaveral,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “With three- and four-night itineraries to the Bahamas, Enchantment is the perfect short getaway from Port Canaveral.”

Chairman of the Canaveral Port Authority Commission Admiral Wayne Justice (USCG-Ret.) joined with Port staff in welcoming the Enchantment back to Port Canaveral. The Enchantment of the Seas Captain Toni Tomljanovic was presented with a traditional plaque to commemorate the vessel’s return to the Port.

“Port Canaveral continues to demonstrate its role as a premier Port for the world’s cruise market and we thank Royal Caribbean for bringing Enchantment back home,” stated Chairman Justice.