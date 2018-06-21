Refreshed Mariner Arrives in PortMiami

Royal Caribbean International’s Mariner of the Seas is back in PortMiami for her debut in the short cruise market following a $120 million refit in Spain.

“Millennials want more frequent and shorter vacations that offer as much of that exhilarating adventure they seek. We’ve answered that call by investing $120 million in Mariner of the Seas and bringing her to Miami to sail 3- and 4-night cruises,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “With the combination of more thrills than you can count and visits to tropical destinations, Mariner is changing the game and taking the short getaway experience to a whole new level.”

"Giving millennial travelers more ways to play, the ship’s short itineraries pack more adventure than ever with Sky Pad, a virtual reality, bungee trampoline experience; the cruise line’s first Polynesian-inspired, tiki-chic bar, The Bamboo Room; glow-in-the-dark laser tag, racer waterslides and more," Royal Caribbean said, in a prepared statement.

Among the additions are the Sky Pad, The Perfect Storm, Laser Tag, an Escape Room, the FlowRider, and a number of new restaurant and bar options.

The Mariner of the Seas will welcome guests for the first time on Monday, June 25, as it sets sail on a four-night cruise to The Bahamas. The ship will continue to offer four-night weekday and three-night weekend itineraries from Miami, with visits to Nassau and CocoCay.

Beginning May 2019, Mariner will sail to the new Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first destination in Royal Caribbean’s recently announced collection of private island experiences around the world.